Former Mississippi representative joins ‘Republicans for Biden’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Representative Michael “Mike” Parker has announced that he will be voting for Joe Biden in November.
The announcement was made Monday when, on the first day of the Republican National Convention, 20 former Republican lawmakers announced their support for the former vice-president. The most notable name on the list was former Arizona senator Jeff Flake.
Parker was elected as a Democrat when he took office in 1988, serving as representative of Mississippi’s 4th congressional district.
According to GovTrack, Parker leaned more Republican based on what he sponsored and co-sponsored from January of 1993 to December of 1998. He made the official switch in 1995 and did not run again 3 years later, deciding instead to run for governor.
We would go on to lose to Democrat Ronnie Musgrove by only 9,000 votes.
Later in his career, Parker was appointed by President Bush as the Assistant Secretary of the Army. He is now a lobbyist in Washington, specializing in infrastructure issues.
