Flag commission axes 3 of final flag designs after display at Old Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The five final designs for a new Mississippi state flag were flown outside the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson.
All of the designs were turned into real flags and raised on a flagpole Tuesday morning.
After flying, the commission voted to axe two of the five flags from consideration: the blue and red flag with the state outline, and the blue flag with a magnolia tree. Minutes later, the commission voted to remove the magnolia flag with the white center.
Just two flags now remain in consideration.
Each of the designs include “In God We Trust,” with four of the five flags featuring a magnolia.
The flag commission will make their final choice on September 2.
The winning design will go on ballots in November. If it passes by a majority vote, it will become the official state flag. If not, the process will start over for a new design next November.
