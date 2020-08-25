First Alert Forecast: tropical downpours from Marco Tuesday; watching Laura

TUESDAY: More clouds will be invading the region through the Tuesday – eventually, rain chances will follow suit through the day. Expect tropical downpours circulating around Marco’s circulation to impact the region with squally weather on occasion – featuring heavy rain, gusty wind and the possibility of a spin-up tornado. Highs will manage the middle and upper 80s amid a soupy airmass. Storms will gradually fade late as lows drop into the middle and upper 70s.
MID-WEEK: As Marco continues onshore and fades; Laura will be hot on its heels in the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening, given Marco adjusting the atmosphere ahead of it to be able to blossom. The storm will likely continue westward before turning north Wednesday, making landfall west of our area. Once again, being on the east side of a landfalling hurricane will likely yield occasional squalls, gusty winds amid them and the risk for spin-up tornadoes. But, this part of the forecast is still highly changeable - expect more updates as we near closer.
LATE WEEK: As Laura pulls away from the region, we’ll be left in a soupy air mass that will yield scattered to numerous storms on a daily basis into the upcoming weekend. While there will drier times, there will be a fair share of wetter hours to dodge with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.