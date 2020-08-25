City of Jackson provides storm preparedness resources

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In preparation for the pending storms, the City of Jackson has sand bags available to residents.
They can be picked up at 4225 Michael Avalon Street on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (closing for lunch from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm).
Residents are reminded to please report downed trees to 601.960.1875 and contact 311 or 601.960.1111 to report concerns, issues or service requests.
City officials say please remember to stay safe and please limit travel during storms.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.