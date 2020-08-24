‘I don’t think it’s smart’; Parents in Pearl School District concerned with lack of virtual learning options

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Several metro area school districts are back in the classroom.
They’re doing everything from in-person learning, to all online and everything in between.
Misty Kendrick is the proud parent of a Pearl High School freshman.
She says this year's start was a little concerning, when she wasn't given the option for her child to learn virtually.
Misty Kendrick said, ”They said they couldn’t offer virtual because they were not equipped. They didn’t have the devices, and that our board said that in person learning is the best and only option for our kids.”
The district did provide what they called a blended program for students who had pre-existing health conditions, where in person learning could cause health risks.
Misty says she didn't believe she fell in that category.
Misty Kendrick said, ”I don’t believe our numbers show that it’s safe right now. I think that every family should have the opportunity to put their kids into a virtual program. I don’t think it’s time, I don’t think it’s ready, I don’t think it’s smart.”
Misty says her daughter is also concerned about COVID making its way into her learning environment.
Misty Kendrick said, ”I’m scared my child is scared. She text me this morning saying there were less people in her class she said where are they did they get COVID? Momma, I’m scared.”
She's now started a petition asking school district leaders to consider offering an online option, for parents who feel that's the best for their child.
“I know there are parents who are comfortable sending their kids to school there are. There’s no blanket option for families and that’s what Pearl is trying to force is a blanket option that everyone comes to school. That’s not right for the parents who don’t feel it’s safe,” said Kendrick.
The Pearl School District released the following statements to questions we posed to them.
How has the transition back into school been for students and teachers in the first week?
The transition back to school has been great. We have been diligent in putting procedures in place to give our students a safe learning environment.
There was a lot of excitement from our students, teachers, and staff to be back together amid this new normal.
Have you had any COVID cases and how are they being addressed?
Since students returned to school on Monday, August 17, there have been three positive cases of COVID-19: two staff members and one student. All three have been quarantined.
Those identified as being in direct contact with the student or staff members have been quarantined according to the MS Department of Health guidelines. As required, PPSD reports updates to the MS Department of Health each Monday.
Parents have raised concerns about no virtual only option being offered. Why was this not given as an option to parents? Will it be in the future?
A blended learning option was made available to students with a medically-certified health condition that, due to COVID-19, places them at an increased risk in a traditional, face-to-face setting.
A blended learning option was also available for students who reside with someone who has a medically-certified health condition that, because of COVID-19, places them at an increased risk if the student attends school in-person.
Applications were due back to PPSD on July 22. The deadline was extended until July 29. Students enrolled in the blended learning program began on Monday, August 17.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.