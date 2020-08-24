Monday Night Weather Forecast & Tropics Update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Marco is weakening quickly and not expected to impact our weather and not cause many issues for the coast either. Tropical Storm Laura is headed for the Gulf and likely to become a hurricane this week. Landfall is expected over Louisiana and we could experience the fringe impacts of the system late Wednesday or more so Thursday. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and tornadoes are possible. We remain on the eastern side of the cone, so there is still a chance for a direct hit on our area. Please continue to plan for the possibility of severe weather overnight Wednesday and into much of Thursday. Conditions will remain humid this week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the 70s. Each day will give us some showers and the possibility of gusty winds and brief tornadoes. Today’s high was 92 and the low was 72, which is about average for this time of year.