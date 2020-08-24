Mississippi College works to combat COVID-19 spread

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials are warning about the rapid spread of COVID-19 among college students.
But one local college is putting in mandates to stop the transmission on their campus.
Mississippi College is requiring masks campus wide and implementing strict guidelines following large gatherings.
Graduate student Natalie Allen of Dallas is happy about the increased safety measures that Mississippi College put in place in response to COVID-19.
"I feel comfortable," said Allen.
Out of more than 1,660 students only 10 have tested positive.
Five are in isolation off campus.
Five are in an isolation dorm on campus.
“I had concerns, but I’ve been going to the gym you know,” added Allen. “I’ve been going to class and everybody’s maintained their six feet of social distance. So I think it will be ok.”
MC senior Carlie Prescott of Wiggins said she feels safe on campus.
"I was a little apprehensive because all the other school have closed and moved on line, but just seeing how they've handled everything here it makes me feel safe and i have a peace of mind being here," said Prescott.
Campus Covid Coordinator Beth Stapleton said students in isolation remain in the dorm and have daily medical checks.
Their meals and other supplies are dropped off to them.
“Whether students are on campus in isolation or even at home in isolation our policy is a minimum of 14 days,” said Stapleton. “Medically speaking if the student has no symptoms they’re able to come back. If they still have symptoms or if they have a fever they stay in isolation”.
Anthony Young of Brookhaven is a graduate student who said his concerns are minimal.
"We've received multiple emails from the president just letting us know that as long as we stay focused and pray and things of that nature we'll be fine," said Young.
The college also has strict enforcement of the policies including fines, loss of privileges up to removal from campus.
According to officials, the five students currently in isolation are showing no symptoms.
