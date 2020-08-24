Hinds County exploring ways to avoid poll worker shortage as election looms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are less than 3 months away from Election Day. States across the country are finding creative ways to recruit poll workers while keeping precincts safe during the pandemic.
Counties in Mississippi are working to avoid a poll worker shortage.
Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson showed 3 On Your Side the Personal Protective Equipment and cleaning supplies that poll workers will use to protect themselves and voters at the different precincts.
"Typically, here in Hinds County, we hire about 560 poll workers for a normal general election. Through the CARES ACT and the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, they have approved an additional 125 poll workers that we are currently hiring."
She says the older adults usually make a large number of the poll workers, but COVID has caused those numbers to decrease.
“We have had about 70 percent of our poll workers to stay, but another 30 percent that are in certain age bracket, but because of COVID, their health and their age they have decided not to work.”
Johnson says the county office is focusing on getting the word out about the job.
They are even reaching out to college campuses to recruit the younger generation.
She also hopes the extra pay incentive offered this year will encourage more people to sign up.
“The pandemic pay has been increased by $25 because of the state of emergency.”
It is usually $100, and the board approved the other $25. So, coming in they can make $125 and you get an additional $20 for training.”
Poll workers also help ensure fair elections. Johnson is optimistic the county will avoid a shortage.
“Due to Covid we can’t do business as usual, so we have to have poll workers to clean, help sanitize, and make sure we are not overcrowding the polls at one time. The poll workers will ensure that and make sure it happens in Hinds County.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.