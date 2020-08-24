Gov. Reeves to discuss ‘plan of action’ for pair of Tropical Storms in Gulf

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State officials are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, with potential effects on Mississippi.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storms making landfall. He will give an update on the state’s response and plan of action at 10:30 a.m. Monday. (WLBT will carry that press conference live on air and online.)
Reeves and other state leaders have been encouraging Mississippians to prepare for the back-to-back storms. Whether you live near the gulf or inland, you should have a hurricane plan and a disaster supply kit with water, food and other essentials.
Shelters will be open across the state, but space will be limited due to COVID-19.
