First Alert Forecast: Marco to bring impacts late Monday, Tuesday

MID-WEEK: As Marco is moving onshore and fading; Laura will be hot on its heels in the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening, given Marco adjusting the atmosphere ahead of it to be able to blossom. The storm will likely continue westward before turning north Wednesday, making landfall west of our area. Once again, being on the east side of a landfalling hurricane will likely yield occasional squalls, gusty winds amid them and the risk for spin-up tornadoes. But, this part of the forecast is still highly changeable - expect more updates as we near closer.