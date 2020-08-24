First Alert Forecast: Marco to bring impacts late Monday, Tuesday

MONDAY: Starting off the new work and school week; all eyes on are on the tropics as Tropical Storm Marco approaches south Louisiana later today. Back in central Mississippi – we’ll be starting the day off with sunshine over the region. Gradually, through the day, storm opportunities will increase from south to north; yet, not everyone will see storms through the day. Expect highs ranging from the 80s to lower 90s. Occasional squalls may affect the region Monday night into early Tuesday - yielding the possibility of localized flooding, gusty winds and a spin-up tornado risk.
LOCAL MARCO IMPACTS: Generally, we will remain with indirect impacts from the storm as it moves onshore with the core of the winds remaining south of the area. We, likely, will not deal with consistent and persistent rains – though occasional squalls could bring gusty winds amid the downpours and a risk for a spin-up tornado late Monday into Tuesday. Sporadic power outages can’t be ruled out, but widespread grid shut-downs won’t be likely.
MID-WEEK: As Marco is moving onshore and fading; Laura will be hot on its heels in the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening, given Marco adjusting the atmosphere ahead of it to be able to blossom. The storm will likely continue westward before turning north Wednesday, making landfall west of our area. Once again, being on the east side of a landfalling hurricane will likely yield occasional squalls, gusty winds amid them and the risk for spin-up tornadoes. But, this part of the forecast is still highly changeable - expect more updates as we near closer.
LATE WEEK: As Laura pulls away from the region, we’ll be left in a soupy air mass that will yield scattered to numerous storms on a daily basis into the upcoming weekend. While there will drier times, there will be a fair share of wetter hours to dodge with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
