Sunday Night Update on the tropics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Marco is getting closer to landfall along the northern Gulf coast. It is expected by sunset Monday and we are going to be on the northern side of the storm, so thunderstorms could turn severe with brief tornadoes and torrential rain Monday, Monday night and Tuesday, but this will not be widespread. Laura is still a tropical storm and expected to arrive in the Gulf of Mexico off Cuba by Monday evening. If Laura and Marco are in the gulf at the same time, it marks only the third time in recorded history that two tropical systems have been in the gulf at the same time. Laura is expected to become a hurricane this week and make landfall farther west in Louisiana or Texas. We are again looking to be on the north side of and maybe the east side of this system so we can expect similar weather to Marco possibly around here Wednesday night and Thursday. Landfall should come by Wednesday night. Expect highs this week around here in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will see rain showers almost daily with the highest chances for rain Tuesday and Thursday. Watches and warnings are up for parts of Mississippi. Tropical Storm Watch for our southern viewing counties means winds in excess of 39mph are possible. Start planning and preparing now look you would for any severe weather event. Have extra supplies including batteries for flashlights, water, food and first aid.