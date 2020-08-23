Storm shelters begin to open as Marco becomes Cat. 1 Hurricane

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As Marco becomes a Category 1 Hurricane, storm shelters in South Mississippi are beginning to open.
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will open the Kiln Shelter at 18320 Highway 43 on Sunday, Aug. 23, beginning at 5 p.m.
People are asked to bring all items to be self-contained, including bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks. People are also reminded to bring face masks and hand sanitizer.
Pets will not be allowed in the general population shelters.
For questions or further information, call the Hancock County EMA at 228-255-0942.
For the latest on the tracks and strength of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, keep up with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team.
