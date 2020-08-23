First Alert Forecast; Marco impacts will be felt as early as tomorrow

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today will be very similar to yesterday and will be relatively quiet and calm to what is to come this week. Temperatures will climb to the lower 90′s with a few showers possible. Not too many changes within Marco or Laura this morning. Marco is just shy of Hurricane status, but has endured a higher sheared environment. A few models have shown a relax in the shear and if this is the case, Marco could potentially become a hurricane today. Marco will still likely make landfall off the LA Gulf Coast tomorrow afternoon possibly as a Category 1 Hurricane. Tropical Storm Watches still remain in effect for Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, and Walthall counties this morning for the potential for tropical storm-force winds (winds over 39 MPH). Local impacts from Marco include tropical downpours which could result in a few inches of rain (locally higher), potential for severe weather (spin up tornadoes), and gusty winds, especially in southern MS.