First Alert Forecast; Marco impacts will be felt as early as tomorrow

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today will be very similar to yesterday and will be relatively quiet and calm to what is to come this week. Temperatures will climb to the lower 90′s with a few showers possible. Not too many changes within Marco or Laura this morning. Marco is just shy of Hurricane status, but has endured a higher sheared environment. A few models have shown a relax in the shear and if this is the case, Marco could potentially become a hurricane today. Marco will still likely make landfall off the LA Gulf Coast tomorrow afternoon possibly as a Category 1 Hurricane. Tropical Storm Watches still remain in effect for Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, and Walthall counties this morning for the potential for tropical storm-force winds (winds over 39 MPH). Local impacts from Marco include tropical downpours which could result in a few inches of rain (locally higher), potential for severe weather (spin up tornadoes), and gusty winds, especially in southern MS.
After we deal with Marco, we still have Laura to worry about. Laura still remains a Tropical Storm this morning and will continue to travel over the Caribbean Islands over the next day or so. Once Laura gets into the Gulf, it could likely strengthen to a hurricane due to the warm water and low sheared environment. As of the latest advisory, Laura could now possibly make landfall off the LA coast as a Category 2 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 MPH. Laura will certainly be the more powerful storm out of the 2. Local impacts for Laura will be similar to Marco with several inches of rain possible, gusty winds, and the severe weather potential.
