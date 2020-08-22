Unemployed Mississippians can receive $300 a week through Lost Wages Assistance program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - Mississippians who are unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic can now receive $300 a week in addition to their unemployment benefits.
FEMA Administrator, Pete Gaynor, approved Mississippi for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.
FEMA’s grant funding will allow Mississippi to provide $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefit to those unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It will replace the extra 600 dollars they were getting until it stopped at the end of last month.
When that happened, President Trump issued an executive order allowing states to apply for disaster relief money to provide help for the unemployed.
FEMA will work with Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves to implement a system to make this funding available to Mississippi residents.
