Suspects in murder of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney enter not guilty pleas on federal kidnapping charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The suspects in the murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney both entered not guilty pleas in federal court on Thursday.
Separate indictments charge Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown with one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor.
Stallworth and Brown are also charged with capital murder.
McKinney’s body was found in a dumpster at a local landfill last October.
She was kidnapped days before from the Tom Brown Village housing community.
“The kidnapping of a child is one of a parent’s biggest fears,” First Assistant United States Attorney Lloyd C. Peeples said. “Despite their best efforts, federal, state, and local law enforcement were not able to bring the 3-year old victim home to her family. However, we hope that today’s charges will be a step towards bringing justice for her and her family.”
