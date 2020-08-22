School supply giveaway at New Horizon Church International in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Reaching and Educating for Community Hope (RECH) Foundation will host a drive-thru school supply giveaway this Saturday at 9 a.m.
The event will be held on the parking lot of New Horizon Church International, located at 1750 Ellis Avenue in Jackson.
It will provide over 500 children with backpacks and over 1000 disinfectant wipes. Children must be present in the car to receive those items. Also, Coronavirus Health information packages, voter registration, and 2020 Census information will be shared during this drive-through event will supplies last.
“Dr. Wanda J. Keahey, retired Physician, has expressed her enthusiasm of the opportunity to collaborate with the RECH Foundation,” says Pauline Rogers, the President of the Foundation. “It’s good to see community stakeholders giving back and serving within their community in a collaborative effort.”
