Saturday Night Weather Update concerning the tropics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Marco is in The Gulf. Tropical Storm Laura is near Haiti. Marco is encountering shear, while Laura is dealing with mountains. Marco is expected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana Monday and Laura may do the same Wednesday. This means the potential for wind and rain for us along with severe weather Monday night, Tuesday and again Wednesday night & Thursday. Stay weather aware and prepare for stormy weather this week. We’ll keep you prepared, but much of Sunday looks very nice around here.