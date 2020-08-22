Prison reform advocates hold protest against Gov. Tate Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Prison reform advocates, as well as families of inmates and concerned citizens held a protest Saturday against Governor Tate Reeves.
They held up signs and chanted as they demand change in the wake of violence and deaths in prisons across the magnolia state.
They also focused on mass incarceration.
Recently, they say the Governor vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have allowed up to 2,000 or more prisoners to become eligible for parole.
Protester Sharon Brown said, “The other lawmakers did the right thing. Senate Bill 2123 passed both in the House and Senate, so that was a consensus to begin reform with our Mississippi legislature. Governor Tate Reeves talked about prison reform, but when he has the opportunity to change the Mississippi Department of Corrections with his signature he does not do that.”
Danyelle Holmes, National organizer with the Poor People’s Campaign said, “Gov. Revees has been nothing but harmful, destructive and deadly to countless black, brown and poor communities and his negligence to make adequate reforms to our state prison system is inhumane and shows his inability to lead Mississippi in the right direction.”
We reached out to Governor Tate Reeves and his camp and are still waiting to hear back from them on this issue.
