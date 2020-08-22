Person dead after shed catches fire in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person is dead after a shed caught on fire in Brandon on Saturday morning.
The incident happened in the Cornerstone subdivision on Serenity Court.
Police say that a person was inside the shed when it caught fire and died. The deceased victim has not been identified at this time.
Police also say that several cars caught fire as well.
First responders have been responding to the scene throughout the morning.
We will provide updates as this story develops.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.