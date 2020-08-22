Over 400 vehicles for sale at City of Jackson auto auction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a car you may find one very cheap at the City of Jackson auto auction this Saturday.
The auction starts at 9 a.m. at 4225 Michael Avalon Street, Jackson, MS, 39213. It ends at 5 p.m.
More than 400 cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans will be for sale.
All vehicles will be sold as-is and there’s a 10 dollar admission fee.
Bidders must have photo I.D. to register and be 18 and older to attend.
The auction accepts cash or approved check. No credit cards. $7.00 Notary fee for each vehicle sold.
