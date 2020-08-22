Mississippi State Fairgrounds hosts Mega Barrel Race under COVID-19 restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mega Barrel Race has come to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds for the last 19 years.
Race producer Ralph Feathers admits he thought it would get canceled this year due to coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve always been worried about it. It takes a lot of pre-work to get this thing going. A lot of planning and all and I’m just thankful for the Commissioner Andy Gipson for letting us come,” said Feathers.
The barrel race is open to the public, but under Governor Tate Reeves order, the event can only function at 25 percent capacity.
Fairgrounds Interim Director Michael Lasseter said they are following the governor’s orders closely to make sure everyone stays safe.
“Most of the people we have here are families that come with the groups. So the building right now is around 750 people at 25 percent. But throughout the day, we probably typically have two or three hundred people in the building at the most,” said Lasseter.
He said it is important for people to follow safety guidelines in place during the pandemic.
“We are asking all the guests that come into the building to have masks on. We’re also encouraging for social distance in our facility,” said Lasseter.
Despite announcements over the speaker system and signs around the building, most people were not following the rules.
“Everybody has caught on what they need to do and all,” said Feathers.
“We take the COVID pandemic very seriously and the Mississippi State Fairgrounds,” said Lasseter.
Feather estimates that the barrel race will bring about $100,00 in revenue.
Lasseter said future events, like the state fair, are still set for October.
