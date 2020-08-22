Lumumba discusses police shortage, crime and health coverage for city employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We continue our exclusive interview with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba focusing on health insurance coverage for city employees, a shortage of police officers, crime and guns on city streets.
Mayor Lumumba said, “One issue that I want to point out that I think is certainly causing great concern for us is that there are too many guns on the streets of Jackson.”
Lumumba has been vocal about his concern about guns and who has them.
“I challenge people not to have a reductive analysis about that. I think that someone can enjoy guns, can own guns, like myself, and, at the same time, see a problem when there are children that have yet to form the maturity necessary to hold and operate a gun running around the streets with guns,” he said. “Where there are too many people in illegal possession of guns.”
Mayor Lumumba says there is a shortage of police officers.
“We realize that we have about a hundred vacancies in the police department. We realize that it is near impossible to fill all of those vacancies in one fiscal year. And so we are going to freeze some of these positions only to transfer those savings into raising the salaries of officers therefore making it more attractive to fill the vacancies,” said Mayor Lumumba.
He also says changes will be made on when officers get pay increases.
“There’s a huge gap between what they make when they first come in until their first real pay raise which is about at their tenth year.”
Mayor Lumumba says city leaders are also looking at health insurance.
“We have some city employees that simply are going without healthcare coverage because they can’t afford it. If we’ve learned anything this year as we’ve dealt with a global pandemic, we’ve realized the detrimental effect of people who can’t afford to make sure they are caring for themselves on a regular and routine basis,” Mayor Lumumba said.
There is a plan suggested by Council member De'Keither Stamps.
Mayor Lumumba said, “We’re looking to do across the city, and this is apart of the city’s proposals, is to offer free, or completely cover all city employees healthcare premiums so that the only cost that they would have if they went to a private physician would be their co-pay. But if they went to the city clinic even that would be covered.”
Mayor Lumumba tells us he does not want city workers forced to use emergency rooms as a health care physician.
The mayor added too many people across the country, this state and the Capital City are one healthcare crisis away from being in complete and abject poverty.
