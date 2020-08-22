First Alert Forecast: Local impacts possible over the week from Marco and Laura

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have been pretty much dry all day today with lots of sunshine. Still a few showers are possible, but overall, most spots will stay dry today. Tonight, temperatures will dip down to the upper 60′s with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be very similar to today with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 91 degrees. A few showers are possible, but not all spots will see the rain on Sunday. We have a lot of changes in term of the Tropics. Tropical Storm Marco has been getting more organized and will likely strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane later on today or tomorrow as it moves into the Gulf.
As of the latest NHC Advisory, the track now has Marco making landfall as a Cat 1 Hurricane on Monday afternoon somewhere along the MS or LA coast. This has resulted in Hurricane Watches and Tropical Storm Watches being issued for portions of LA, MS, and AL for the potential for tropical storm-force winds. In terms of Laura, it is currently tracking westward and will continue over the Caribbean Islands over the next few days. Once it gets into the Gulf, Laura will likely become hurricane strength and potentially making landfall along the La or MS coast on Wednesday afternoon. Any interaction between Laura and Marco is unlikely at this point due to them being too far apart. Local impacts are still uncertain, but we will still likely see rain through next work week. we even could get a few inches depending on where Marco and Laura make landfall. We are getting more clarity that we will be likely to see tropical force winds a
long the coast, but still uncertain for Central MS.
