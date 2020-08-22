First Alert Forecast: Laura and Marco likely to move into Gulf by start of next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pretty and quiet start to the weekend with a few areas of patchy fog. Today will be very summertime like with highs around 89 degrees with the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. It certainly won’t be a wash out today and not everyone will see the rain this weekend. Tomorrow will also be very similar to today with another summery today. As we get towards the next work week, our attention will become focused on the Guld of Mexico. Right now, we currently have 2 Tropical Storms in the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Marco is currently heading towards the Yucatan Peninsula. The storm is expected to track northward through the weekend and start of next week and should remain Tropical Storm strength. As of this morning, it will likely make landfall along the Texas Gulf coastline. On the other hand, Tropical Storm Laura is nearing Hispaniola and will track northwestern over the Caribbean Island, which could potentially weaken the storm, but still on track to intensify to a hurricane by Wednesday in the Gulf of Mexico. Here in Central Mississippi, Laura is the storm we need to be focused more on because it is expected to make landfall close to the Louisiana and Mississippi coast.