‘We’ve been shot': Couple’s vehicle hit by bullet while driving down I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating an interstate shooting. It happened Thursday morning in the heart of the city during morning rush hour.
Some of the bullets entered vehicles, coming very close to hitting the passengers.
Geoff Johnson said he, “Heard a pop and I was sprayed with glass. It was worse than any rock that ever hit us, so I pretty quickly said, ‘We’ve been shot.‘”
Johnson said when he pulled over and inspected his vehicle he was right - a giant bullet hole right near his rear-view mirror.
The bullet traveled between he and his wife, Lucy, went through a headrest in his back seat, then blew out his back window. The couple was sprayed with glass shards but, for the most part, they were uninjured.
“I just got to praise the Lord for looking out for us that particular day,” Johnson said. “We obviously didn’t have enough time to think about it. [Lucy] first thought it was a rock striking, like I said, I pretty quickly got to the fact that somebody had shot at us.”
Jackson police say there was also another vehicle shot into at the same time.
Sam Brown, spokesman for the Jackson Police Department said, “The complainant indicated that he was driving along the interstate in a white Acura SUV. Just pulled up beside him and started firing shots. We don’t know if they knew each other, we don’t know the nature of the reason why the shooting took place.”
Police are now reviewing surveillance video trying to track down the shooter. In the meantime, the Johnson family is counting their blessings.
Jackson police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them.
