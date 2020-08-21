2 Tropical Storms Heading for the Gulf

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Laura is heading for the gulf, but it may be disrupted in part or completely by the mountainous islands in front of it. It may become a hurricane in the Gulf. Regardless, at this point the forecast track has been adjusted over our area for Wednesday. This could potentially bring us some significant rainfall of several inches. We should just generally prepare for this now with basic supplies and pay attention to changing weather conditions. Tropical Depression 14 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Marco is also moving toward the Gulf of Mexico, but there are no indications of it coming our way. It still may become a hurricane prior to landfall on Tuesday in the northwestern Gulf. Regardless, this weekend looks fine, just humid and partly sunny with daytime showers and thunderstorms randomly popping up. Highs will reach the lower 90s and overnight morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This weather trend will continue until Wednesday, when whatever Laura is at that time may affect us. Today’s high was 86 and this morning’s low was 67. Sunrise tomorrow is 6:29am and the sunset is 7:36pm.