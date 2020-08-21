Tropical Storm Laura forms. Two systems gunning for the Gulf.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team continues to track both Tropical Depression 13 and 14. Both could approach the northern Gulf coast as hurricanes early next week.
- Tropical Storm Laura in the Atlantic is forecast to cross over Florida and get into the eastern Gulf.
- The forecast calls for a possible landfall as a hurricane around next Wednesday somewhere between Louisiana and Florida, including perhaps right here in South Mississippi.
- We are watching closely as this could produce not just rain threats but perhaps also wind, surge, and tornado threats for South Mississippi depending on how close the core of the storm gets to our shores.
- There is still a good deal of uncertainty in the intensity forecast; the storm could be stronger or weaker than expected. We will know more once it gets in the Gulf and shows how it responds to the conditions in the Gulf. Stay tuned as we learn more details about the possible impacts.
- Tropical Depression Fourteen in the Caribbean is forecast to make landfall in Texas or Louisiana by next Wednesday, possibly as a category one hurricane.
- Even with a possible landfall one or two states to our west, this could start a rainy weather pattern in South Mississippi on Sunday since Mississippi would be on the right side of the storm and on its wetter side and some of the tropical moisture on the right side of the storm could draw toward the Mississippi Coast.
- There is still a good deal of uncertainty in the intensity forecast; the storm could be stronger or weaker than expected. We will know more once it gets in the Gulf and shows how they responds to the conditions in the Gulf. Stay tuned as we learn more details about any other possible impacts.
- 2002 Tropical Storm Fay and Tropical Depression Edouard
- 1959 Tropical Storm Beulah and an Unnamed hurricane
- 1933 A hurricane made landfall in Brownsville, TX and a tropical storm in the Florida Panhandle.
Hurricane collisions and interactions are rare. But, when they do happen, they sometimes undergo what is known as the Fujiwhara Effect. This effect was named after Japanese meteorologist Sakuhei Fujiwhara who initially studied it in 1921. It can occur when two hurricanes pass close to each other and depends on the size of each storm. If one storm is much stronger than the other, the smaller one usually orbits the large one and could eventually collide with the more intense storm and merge. But, when both storms are similar in strength, they tend to orbit a common center between the two almost appearing to “dance” around this common center until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own path. According to the National Weather Service, often, the effect is additive when hurricanes come together — we usually end up with one massive storm instead of two smaller ones.
