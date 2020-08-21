Tropical Storm Laura forms. Two systems gunning for the Gulf.

Hurricane collisions and interactions are rare. But, when they do happen, they sometimes undergo what is known as the Fujiwhara Effect. This effect was named after Japanese meteorologist Sakuhei Fujiwhara who initially studied it in 1921. It can occur when two hurricanes pass close to each other and depends on the size of each storm. If one storm is much stronger than the other, the smaller one usually orbits the large one and could eventually collide with the more intense storm and merge. But, when both storms are similar in strength, they tend to orbit a common center between the two almost appearing to “dance” around this common center until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own path. According to the National Weather Service, often, the effect is additive when hurricanes come together — we usually end up with one massive storm instead of two smaller ones.