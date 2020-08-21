2 Tate County Jail officers charged for sex acts with female inmate

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Tate County Jail officers, Stephen Crabb, 43, and Charles Lebo, 24, were charged and fired on Wednesday for engaging in sexual acts with a female inmate. Her name will not be released, and she has not been charged.
The investigation began Aug. 18 when inmates made allegations about two officers being sexually involved with the inmate.
Over the next 24 hours, investigators with the Senatobia Police Department conducted interviews with inmates and employees, including Lebo and Crabb. Investigators also reviewed Tate County Jail policy, procedure, and surveillance video from inside.
Both officers were transported to the DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Senatobia Police Department and speak with a criminal investigator.
