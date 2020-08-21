5 students test positive for COVID-19 in the Clinton Public School District

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five students have tested positive for coronavirus in the Clinton Public School District.
According to a press release Friday, one student was from Northside Elementary School and four students were from Eastside Elementary School.
After contact tracing was completed, two students at Northside, four students at Eastside and one teacher from Northside are required to quarantine for two weeks .
No other teachers or staff members at Eastside were found to be in close contact with the positive cases and are not required to quarantine for 14 days.
School administrators have contacted parents of students in the classes that have been affected.
Prewitt Contracting Services is conducting a deep cleaning of both Northside and Eastside Elementary School’s campus with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school Monday morning.
These five cases bring CPSD’s total number of positive cases since the start of school on August 13 to eight.
CPSD will report all positive cases to the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education on a weekly basis as required.
Neither MSDH nor MDE require schools to report this information to the general public.
The district is committed to remaining transparent as we venture through the school year during the pandemic.
The Clinton Public School District continues to follow health and safety guidelines provided by the Centers of Disease Control and MSDH.
