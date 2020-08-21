St. Jude Dream Home winner enters home for the first time

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jeff Thompson took his first tour of his St. Jude Dream Home in Madison, Friday.
“Never in a million years did I expect [to win]. It was only by the grace of God I got the house,” he said. Thompson lives in Raymond with his sister who helps to take care of their disabled mother.
He believes this home could give them a new opportunity.
Thompson is excited, but said buying a ticket for the giveaway was never about the prize. “I’ll buy a ticket next year as well. Even though I have a dream home.”
All the money goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Hundreds of children battling cancer go there to be treated for free.
“It’s just a great cause. I mean, every parent understands that risk. There’s always that risk and then to know that you can go somewhere and get help for nothing and free. If you have to contribute to anything, there’s not a better cause,” said Thompson.
Trey Pace and Todd Sandridge own Crosstown Builders - the home developers other vendors donated their time and resources towards to build the house.
“You know when you do something like this, I think when Trey and I were looking at each other wondering who is going to win yesterday and, you know, deep down inside we’re hoping for is the guy like Jeff. So we’re super excited about him. And I know that, you know, God put all that together,” said Sandridge.
