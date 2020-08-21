Mayor Lumumba discusses the Jackson Zoo opening and new management for the Jackson Convention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the announcement that the Jackson Zoo will have a soft opening this weekend, we ask Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba if that means the contract with ZoOceanarium to manage the park is finalized.
Mayor Lumumba said, “No, not quite. Because we still don’t have official, official licensing. The USDA is still precluded from doing their on-site visits because of COVID-19. And that is just another thing that is dragging on.”
Mayor Lumumba says visitors will see the progress that has been made at the zoo.
“We’re happy that all of the repairs are done. We’re prepared to open the zoo with a much more sound facility to present and we look forward to bringing new attractions which even some of the animals that we are looking to bring in the near future are somewhat delayed because of COVID-19 as well,” Mayor Lumumba said.
The mayor says when the license will be granted is out of the city’s hands.
“We know that we can now move forward. We’ve gotten the clearance to open from the USDA and so we look forward to all the pieces fitting together,” the mayor said.
COVID-19 has had an impact on another city facility - the Jackson Convention Center.
Mayor Lumumba said, “Well, in terms of revenue it’s non-existent because the Jackson Convention Center is closed right now.”
It has been closed since the end of March. After surviving financial problems in September of last year with help from the city, the mayor says a new management company, the Oakview Group, will now handle operations.
The mayor said, “We think they are the right size for Jackson. Not only do they have the capacity and experience in managing venues but they also are just right-sized enough that Jackson is going to be an important client of theirs.”
In February, Mayor Lumumba endorsed Bernie Sanders in the presidential race. As the Democratic National Convention wraps up he says he believes the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket is positioned to win in November.
Mayor Lumumba said, “I’m excited about the historic nature of the first Black female to be the vice president if they are victorious. I’m excited about that. I can tell you that all of the women in my life are the most intelligent people around me. My wife being number one. She’s far smarter than I am. And so I know the power and the brilliance of Black women and I’m excited about that.”
The Mayor added all the principle terms of the agreement with ZoOceanarium to manage the zoo are in place it is just a matter of when the USDA can do the on-site visits to grant the license.
