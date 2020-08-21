JPD: Suspects wanted after 18-year-old shot in the back while sitting in a car

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Friday.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. near Robinson Road and Highway 80.
According to officials, LaAsia Carson, 18, was shot in the back over a cellphone dispute while sitting in a car.
The suspects in the shooting are Mahogany Hoard and Eliza Maxwell. Both are still at large and were last seen driving a white Kia with a New York tag.
Carson was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
