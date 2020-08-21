Jackson man arrested after leaving site of deadly 2-vehicle crash in Warren Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man has been arrested after leaving the site of a deadly crash in Warren County.
According to officials, around 8:21 p.m. Thursday MHP was advised of a 2-vehicle crash north of Redwood.
Preliminary reports indicate that a Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up truck collided with a log truck at the intersection of MS-3 and International Paper Drive.
The Ram came to a stop in the northbound lane and the log truck left the scene and was stopped just south of Satartia by Yazoo County Deputies.
The driver of the pick-up died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the log truck has been identified as Patrick Crogier, 53, of Jackson. He was arrested and charges are pending.
The crash is currently under investigation and more information will be released pending the outcome of this investigation and notification of next of kin.
