First Alert Forecast: downpour chances continue Friday; watchful eyes on tropics

FRIDAY: Expect another round of scattered showers and storms as our stalled front hangs around central and south Mississippi. An area of low pressure will trek across the area, helping to spark downpours, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out in the 80s, mostly. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: The stalled front will begin to fade away through Saturday and Sunday – expect a few more scattered downpours for Saturday afternoon with highs around 90. Lower 90s expected Sunday amid brighter skies and lower rain chances. Both nights featuring lows near 70.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Increasing uncertainty in emerging in our local forecast as the tropical forecast for remains uncertain. At this point, we expect an increase in moisture from the south through next week, yielding more clouds and rain chances. This, as of now, looks to be indirectly related to the tropical moisture in association with TDs 13 & 14. Highs through much of next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
TROPICS: Working our way outward – TD #14 in western Caribbean could become a tropical storm later today as it begins to turn northward toward the Yucatan. Land interaction will be critical in the overall evolution of the storm as its circulation moves into the west-central Gulf by Sunday, its main circulation to stay just west of Mississippi. TD #13 was a bit more disorganized Thursday – looking to get its act together into the weekend as it skirts north of the Greater Antilles. Its circulation could approach south Florida by Sunday; and could possibly enter the Gulf early next week. Again, as of now, locally, this is nothing to get too worked up about as there is a fair amount of uncertainty in the forecast. But, if you have coastal interests, review of plans should be looked at today; possibly implementing them this weekend as the forecast comes more into focus.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
