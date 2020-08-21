First Alert Forecast: downpour chances continue Friday; watchful eyes on tropics

TROPICS: Working our way outward – TD #14 in western Caribbean could become a tropical storm later today as it begins to turn northward toward the Yucatan. Land interaction will be critical in the overall evolution of the storm as its circulation moves into the west-central Gulf by Sunday, its main circulation to stay just west of Mississippi. TD #13 was a bit more disorganized Thursday – looking to get its act together into the weekend as it skirts north of the Greater Antilles. Its circulation could approach south Florida by Sunday; and could possibly enter the Gulf early next week. Again, as of now, locally, this is nothing to get too worked up about as there is a fair amount of uncertainty in the forecast. But, if you have coastal interests, review of plans should be looked at today; possibly implementing them this weekend as the forecast comes more into focus.