5 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Desoto County Schools

DESOTO, Miss. (WMC) - It’s been confirmed four schools in Desoto County have positive coronavirus cases since classes began Aug. 17.
There’s one positive case at Desoto Central High, one at Hernando High, one at Lewisburg Middle and two at Southaven High.
The Mississippi State Department of Health contacted parents whose children were possibly exposed and gave quarantine instructions.
Each Monday, Desoto County Schools will post new confirmed cases from the previous week and quarantine updates on the district website.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.