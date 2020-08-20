Winner of 2020 St. Jude Dream Home to be announced!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today, we will announce the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
At 12 p.m., the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home will be given to one of the thousands of generous people who bought a ticket to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis continue to serve patients and families free of charge.
The 3,150-square-foot home features the master bedroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs. A terrace on the front of the home has an excellent view of the Ross Barnett Reservoir.
The fully appointed kitchen features quartz counter-tops on the island, Bosch appliances and push-to-open cabinets and drawers. Double ovens and a convection microwave are built in.
The massive master shower features two rain heads with additional spouts. There’s a separate tub, two vanities, and a fantastic, spacious closet.
Many of the materials throughout the home have been donated.
The home is built by Crosstown Builders and Deep South Custom Homes, and is worth more than $600,000!
