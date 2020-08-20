Gov. Reeves bans tailgating at Mississippi college football games

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves issued social distancing orders for college stadiums and game day events.
Under the executive order, seating is limited to no more than 25% of seating capacity while maintaining six feet distance between households.
Additional social distancing measures include:
- Everyone over the age of 6 must wear masks as they enter/exit and throughout the stadium, unless they are seated. Masks are strongly encouraged while seated.
- Game day events such as tailgating and rallies outside the stadiums are prohibited.
- Individuals allowed on the sidelines are limited to those essential for the game.
- Concession stands are open, though grab-n-go food and drink options are strongly encouraged.
- All transactions should be contactless and touchless, such as mobile ticketing and cashless concessions.
This will be in effect until Monday, August 31 at 8:00 AM.
“I know it’s a topic that we constantly get questions about. It’s something that’s been polarizing around the country—some conferences have opted not to make any effort to play,” said Reeves.
He continued, saying, “This is an effort, which we worked closely with the universities on, to set a floor. We took their joint recommendations, and with a little work we put this plan together. This is the minimum that each school is required to do this fall, to keep players and spectators safe while allowing college football to occur.”
