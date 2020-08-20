Victims identified in double shooting in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead and another man is injured after a double shooting in Copiah County on Wednesday.
The shooting happened at 1013 Crawford Lane.
The injured man was taken to Copiah County Medical Center then airlifted to Jackson.
Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley identified the deceased victim as 39-year-old Vincent Haley Jr.
The other victim is identified as a 36-year-old man listed in stable condition.
Sheriff Swilley says the investigation is ongoing and witnesses are being interviewed. There is no suspect in custody yet.
