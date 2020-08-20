Two arrested in Flowood for homicide connection in North Carolina

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood Police Department arrested a man and woman in connection with a homicide in North Carolina.
Police say they were dispatched to a local hotel for a welfare concern. It was reported that two people were asleep in a blue Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate.
Police say when they arrived on the scene they learned the vehicle’s license plate was stolen out of Georgia. Upon further discovery, officers learned the vehicle was stolen from North Carolina in connection with a homicide in Swain County, N.C.
Flowood Police took the two suspects into custody without incident.
The suspects have been identified as 49-year-old Robert Willoughby and 42-year-old Lorrieann Robinson, both of North Carolina.
They are being held on a felony for receiving stolen property.
Police say detectives from N.C. are flying in Thursday to interview the two and to process the vehicle.
No bond has been set at this time. The two are scheduled to appear in the Flowood Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 25, for arraignment.
