Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a morning low of 70 today, we reached a high of 87 this afternoon. There are scattered downpours moving around from the return of tropical moisture off the Gulf of Mexico. This will result in a better chance for daylight showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Due to more cloud cover, we can expect slightly cooler temperatures during the day in the 80s, but the humidity will keep things muggy and warmer in the morning with lows in the 70s. We are monitoring two systems in the tropics. The one in the Atlantic could be a hurricane or tropical storm when it reaches the eastern Gulf, near Florida Monday. This may move up north through the eastern Gulf, placing us on the western side. The track could change so we will keep posting updates. The system in the Caribbean will also move into the Gulf this weekend and could make landfall Monday in Texas or Louisiana as a tropical storm, placing us on the east side, receiving potential severe weather and rain. We will continue to focus on this developing weather situation over the coming days. Stay weather aware and have flexibility with travel plans, especially involving the Gulf Coast.