Salvation Army seeks sponsors for Angel Tree program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army is looking to the community for help as they help others.
Although Christmas is months away, they're starting early on their Angel Tree Program.
The Salvation Army is asking businesses to adopt an angel this holiday season.
Angel Tree is a program that provides Christmas presents for thousands of children up to 12 years old and seniors over 65.
Each year, families in need sign up to have their kids’ Christmas wishes displayed on the angel tree. The public then selects a(n) angel(s) from the tree and donates gifts to them.
It’s one of the Salvation Army’s biggest undertakings of the year.
Last year, they helped more than 2,000 families through the program. And they expect to help even more this year due to the pandemic.
“We’re figuring out Christmas and what bell ringing, angels kettles, and all the Christmas fundraising that we do is going to look like in a COVID world,” Michelle Hartfield said. “We appreciate that this community supports us and we’re just going ahead in August and saying please remember that Christmas is coming and the Salvation Army is going to need your help.”
If your school, organization, or company would like to adopt an angel, contact the Salvation Army.
Registration for the Angel Tree program will start in October.
They are also looking for bell ringers for their annual Red Kettle campaign.
