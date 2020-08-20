Quindarius Willis, 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quindarius Willis, a 19-year-old male, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, after a drive-by shooting in west Jackson, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Gallatin Street near Winter Street.
Holmes said people in a red sedan fired shots into the victim’s vehicle.
Grisham-Stewart said Willis died of his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center less than an hour later.
Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.
If you have any information about this crime, please contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
