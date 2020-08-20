2nd man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Mississippi rap concert

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A second man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of two people at a rap concert in north Mississippi last month.
Wednesday evening, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Dorjan Churchman on two first degree murder warrants and four aggravated assault warrants.
On July 12, 39-year-old J.V. Wilbourne and 19-year-old Jasmine Bradshaw were shot to death at the concert in Como, Mississippi.
Investigators say four other people were also shot and suffered injuries.
On July 20, warrants were issued for Churchman, out of Panola County.
Churchman was tracked to a residence in the 800 block of Alma Street in Shelby County.
Churchman’s partner in this alleged crime, Sheldon Gibbs, was also wanted and had warrants issued for his arrest for the same counts.
Gibbs was arrested on July 27.
