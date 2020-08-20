Margaritaville Hotel Vicksburg to close due to slow business related to the pandemic

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Margaritaville’s shutdown is expected to be temporary but the City of Vicksburg’s Mayor George Flaggs fears otherwise.
“It’s in the heart of the the City of Vicksburg,” he said. “It’s critical to us. But, at the same time, we understand how this virus has affected so many businesses.”
Margaritaville Hotel Vicksburg will close on Sunday. In a letter to their employees, CEO Gary Blanton said COVID-19 has lead to the hotel’s decline in business. An exact reopening date was not issued.
“It’s going to have a negative impact, but if we can get with the owners and get this public/private partnership and look at how we can keep it going, I think it’ll be in our best interest,” said Flaggs.
The tourism and hospitality industries in Vicksburg are hurting.
Laura Beth Strickland with Visit Vicksburg said, “We’re definitely seeing some revenue being down for the hospitality industry. We run on the 1-percent hospitality tax which is on restaurants and lodging. And year-to-date we’re down about 13-percent as compared to last year.”
Strickland and the mayor said it’s been difficult but as money continues to slowly come back to Vicksburg, they hope Margaritaville can make a comeback too.
