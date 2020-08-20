Man fires shots in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic was halted in downtown Jackson Thursday morning after Jackson police say a man fired a shot into the air and another at officers.
This all unfolded at the intersection of Pearl Street and State Street just after 8 a.m.
Police say someone spotted the man walking around with a gun and alerted them.
When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect shot into the air and then at officers.
The suspect ran away, but officers were able to catch up with him.
Jackson Police Chief James Davis says the suspect had a history of mental illness.
“Downtown in Jackson and all across the state is plagued with this problem of mentally challenged individuals on the streets and today, that individual’s life could’ve been taken or he could’ve taken the life of someone else or a police officer,” says Chief Davis. “We need these mentally challenged individuals off the streets.”
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Chief Davis says he’s proud of how his officers handled the situation and there are plans to get the man the assistance he needs.
