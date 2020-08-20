Jackson mayor extends Stay Safe executive order until August 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba extended the Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order another week.
The order goes into effect Thursday, August 20, and will remain in effect until Wednesday, August 26. The order will be reviewed after the five-day period to determine the need for a new Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order.
“Thanks to our vigilance, we are making progress but there’s still more to do,” said Mayor Lumumba. “These precautions are even more critical as students return to campus.”
The order continues the “10/20″ restrictions on social gatherings to include parks.
The 10/20 rule limits inside gatherings to no more than 10 people with appropriate social distancing and no more than 20 people with appropriate social distancing at outside gatherings.
You can read the Fifth Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order here.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.