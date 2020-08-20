Guest Editorial: Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - I am Delbert Hosemann, your Lieutenant Governor. We have had many challenges facing us this year, but I want to speak to you about the positive things happening in Mississippi.
Your Legislature allocated $150 million so each child attending public school can have an iPad or Chromebook. We made it easier for college students to enter the teaching profession.
And we allocated $75 million to expand broadband to give children and businesses access to the Internet.
We eliminated two government commissions to streamline state government and addressed the long wait for drivers’ licenses - including a $10 reduction in fee if you wait too long.
We recreated the state’s workforce development board, providing a $55 million appropriation for training efforts. And we championed model COVID legislation including limiting lawsuit liability for businesses and healthcare workers.
Together we are facing the pandemic with resolve and ingenuity. Our schools have expanded distance learning and our teachers deserve tremendous credit for their efforts.
Finally, remember the saying: “What would Jesus do.” I believe He would ask us to wear a mask, socially distance and love our neighbor as ourselves.
We will return to normal life and we will continue to build a better Mississippi.
