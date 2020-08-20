Fredrick Smith Jr., 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fredrick Smith Jr., a 22-year-old man, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, one day after being shot in west Jackson, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the shooting took place at Ellis Avenue and John R. Lynch Street at approximately 2 p.m.
Holmes said someone from one vehicle fired shots into Smith’s vehicle, hitting him at least once.
JPD released the car believed to be tied to the shooting: a white, four-door hatchback captured by a security camera moments before the incident.
Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in this case.
If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
