First Black woman elected to state legislature reflects on Democratic vice-presidential nominee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first Black woman elected to the Mississippi State Legislature made history and beams with pride at seeing Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris doing the same on a national scale.
Representative Alyce Clarke knows the struggle of navigating politics and believes Harris will be an inspiration to all women.
“I see her as someone who will work real hard for us and get things done,” said Clarke in describing Harris.
Although she was treated with respect by her male colleagues, she learned there was still division among elected female lawmakers.
“When I got there there was no bathroom for women of color,” said Clarke. “I learned that because when Diane Peranich got elected they came over, security came over and said ‘Representative Peranich, here is your key to the bathroom.‘”
For two years, Clarke had been directed to use the public bathroom on the first floor. But that changed and in three-and-a-half decades she has fought for the causes of women and children, drug courts and introduced legislation that resulted in the state lottery.
The Hinds County representative watched the Democratic National Convention with pride and hope for what she said Harris could do for the women of this country.
“I think we’re gonna know that we have somebody at the table and at the table we’ll have somebody who’s gonna speak for us,” said the veteran lawmaker. “So we aren’t gonna have to worry about whether we are represented or not.”
The Mississippi history maker believes Harris' background as an attorney general, prosecutor and U.S. Senator will serve as an example to women of where you can go and what you can achieve.
“I’m hoping that our young ladies will really realize that they can do whatever they want to do. They’ve just got to try.”
Her fight for voting rights continues. Clarke plans to introduce a bill supporting mail in voting and early voting.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.