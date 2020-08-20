First Alert Forecast: downpour potential increases late week

THURSDAY: The nearly stalled front, coupled with a weak disturbance riding along It, will help to spark the chance for showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 80s to near 90. Storms may have some staying power after sunset for a few hours – yielding pockets of heavy rain and lightning. Most will fizzle by midnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
FRIDAY: Expect another round of scattered showers and storms as our stalled front hangs around central and south Mississippi. An area of low pressure will trek across the area, helping to spark downpours, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out in the 80s, mostly. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Eventually, the front will fade away and gradually, humidity level and temperatures will creep back upward into the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 Friday; lower 90s this weekend and into next week; lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
TROPICS: Several other waves through the main development region will likely try to gain strength and organization over the next few days. The lead wave will move through the Caribbean and will need to be monitored. Likely, this system will wait until weekend and as it nears the Yucatan be able to organize itself, if it does at all. Tropical Depression 13 formed east of the Caribbean late last night – and will take a track north of the Greater Antilles and could bring it to a point near the Florida Straits by next week. Another feature we will be closely looking at. A third wave is just moving off western Africa and may try to get its act together through early next week, but will likely turn harmlessly out to sea. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty that will need to be monitored through the next several days; at this point, there is nothing to worry about, but let’s keep a watchful eye on both systems.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisW
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.