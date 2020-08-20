First Alert Forecast: downpour potential increases late week

TROPICS: Several other waves through the main development region will likely try to gain strength and organization over the next few days. The lead wave will move through the Caribbean and will need to be monitored. Likely, this system will wait until weekend and as it nears the Yucatan be able to organize itself, if it does at all. Tropical Depression 13 formed east of the Caribbean late last night – and will take a track north of the Greater Antilles and could bring it to a point near the Florida Straits by next week. Another feature we will be closely looking at. A third wave is just moving off western Africa and may try to get its act together through early next week, but will likely turn harmlessly out to sea. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty that will need to be monitored through the next several days; at this point, there is nothing to worry about, but let’s keep a watchful eye on both systems.